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Display of bus arrival timings back to normal after 90-min disruption

No bus timings were displayed on the MyTransport app.

SINGAPORE – A system that displays the expected arrival times of public buses resumed operating after it was disrupted for about 95 minutes on the morning of July 14.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced “technical issues” in displaying bus arrival timings in a notification on journey planning app MyTransport.SG at 6.15am on July 14. It added that bus services were operating normally.

Checks on the MyTransport.SG app by The Straits Times found that no bus timings were available as at 6.40am.

Another transport planning app Singabus, however, showed regular bus timings.

At around 8.10am, regular bus timings were available again on MyTransport.SG. An announcement on the app said that the system was fully restored as at 7.50am.

An alert on the MyTransport informing commuters of the issue. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM MYTRANSPORT

The bus arrival timing system had also faced issues on June 12 when it was disrupted for over four hours.

The bus arrival timing system experienced technical issues in January, causing inaccurate bus timings and long wait times to be displayed at bus stops and in apps.

LTA had initiated a reset of the system on Jan 21, which resulted in bus stop displays and apps being unable to show any information on bus timings.

The cause of the disruption was a software defect on the buses that was triggered by a server failure, and the system was fully restored on Feb 12.

ST has contacted LTA for more information.