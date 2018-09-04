Disney characters to light up Christmas in Orchard Road this year

SINGAPORE - A parade of familiar faces from such animated movies as Frozen and Toy Story will light up Orchard Road this Christmas, bringing festive cheer to nearly 3km of the iconic shopping belt.

The Christmas street light-up is a tie-up between the Orchard Road Business Association (Orba) and the Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.

It will feature Disney princesses like Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Woody from Pixar's Toy Storyand, of course, Mickey Mouse himself.

Mr Mark Shaw, who chairs Orba, said: "We hope this year's brilliant display of many well-loved Disney characters will enchant the young and young-at-heart visiting Orchard Road."

Added Mr Amit Malhotra who is country manager of The Walt Disney Company Singapore and Malaysia: "We are delighted that our beloved characters and stories will be a part of the Christmas festivities on Orchard Road. The Disney-themed light-up is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, specially created to thrill fans and create a memorable holiday season for all."

The light-up will stretch 2.88km from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura. Its four themed zones - Disney Princess, Mickey Mouse and Friends, Frozen and Toy Story - each celebrate a different aspect of the Disney brand. It starts on Nov 10 and ends on Jan 1.

Shoppers can also snap a picture with the life-sized dioramas featuring classic Disney characters that will decorate the shopping street. Two malls - Orchard Central and Wheelock Place - will also be decked out in Disney-themed decor.

Disney's partnership with Orba kicks off the third year of a three-year collaboration between Disney and the Singapore Tourism Board.

This year's Christmas celebrations will also see the return of the Great Christmas Village in the plaza outside Ngee Ann City.

The pop-up Christmas carnival will run from Nov 15 to Dec 26, and feature amusement park rides, a food village and craft beer bar, and live performances.

Hitachi Asia, which is the main sponsor of this year's Christmas light-up, will also set up a Santa House with crafts for children and meet-and-greet sessions with Santa Claus.