Disney Adventure cruise to start charging room service food delivery fees

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Two passengers pose for a photograph ahead of the Disney Adventure’s maiden voyage on March 10. The cruise will roll out a US$5 (S$6.40) delivery charge for in-room dining orders from June 4.

SINGAPORE – The Disney Adventure cruise, which operates and sets sail from Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore, will be rolling out a US$5 (S$6.40) delivery charge for in-room dining orders from June 4 .

The fee will apply to each in-room dining order delivered to staterooms and will be subject to an 18 per cent tip .

The delivery fee will be waived for concierge guests – guests staying in the cruise line’s premium accommodations – and continental breakfast card orders, which are placed by hanging a door tag before 3am for breakfast to be delivered to the room.

Items on the in-room dining menu are still free of charge.

The Straits Times understands that guests were notified via Disney Cruise Line’s website, its Navigator App and e-mails on May 28. The website now reads: “Fees may apply for certain items and deliveries.”

The delivery fee only applies to the Disney Adventure, which is one of eight ships in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet.

The Disney Adventure, which set sail for its maiden voyage on March 10, can accommodate up to 6,700 passengers and has 20 decks and seven themed areas.

It is due to set sail on its next voyage on June 8 .