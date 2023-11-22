Discover Lee Kuan Yew’s life and legacy at Changi Cottage, where he stayed and worked

SINGAPORE – Holidaymakers staying at Changi Cottage can now learn more about Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s life and work at the place where the founding prime minister developed plans for a newly independent Singapore in 1965.

Built in 1950, the cottage at 26 Netheravon Road was where he stayed and worked for a few months after Singapore’s independence from Malaysia in 1965. It also served as a holiday bungalow for senior members of the Singapore Government from the 1960s to 1980s.

Today, the 192 sq m seaside cottage is managed by the Civil Service Club (CSC) and is open to the public to rent for short stays.

In commemoration of Mr Lee’s 100th birth anniversary in 2023, CSC and the National Library Board (NLB) on Nov 22 unveiled a Node at the cottage, showcasing curated resources such as Mr Lee’s speeches and books about him. It is open only to those who are staying at the cottage. Visitors can also immerse themselves in the rich history of the cottage.

The Node at the cottage’s dining hall depicts an artistic black-and-white impression of Mr and Mrs Lee at the cottage during the declaration of Singapore’s independence. QR codes provide access to articles and videos relating to Singapore’s separation from Malaysia, Mr Lee’s National Day Rally speeches and e-books. There are also 16 books on Mr Lee for browsing on site, such as Hard Truths To Keep Singapore Going and One Man’s View Of The World.

Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said: “The cottage holds a significant place in Singapore’s history. It was one of the thinking spaces of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew, a place that inspired ideas and important decisions that contributed to Singapore’s success story today. My hope is that those who come through the cottage will also have an opportunity to reflect on the Singapore Story, and our part in it.”

Mr Chan planted one of Mr Lee’s favourite trees – the jelutong tree – at the cottage, together with a few others, including NLB chief executive officer Ng Cher Pong and CSC chief executive Charlie Ng. Mr Lee’s other favourite trees – the madagascar almond, tembusu, raintree and sea apple – were also planted within the cottage premises.

NLB’s Mr Ng said the Node will offer easy access to specially curated resources on the life and work of Mr Lee that have shaped Singapore.

“We will continue to work closely together with our partners and the community to bring more Singapore stories and resources to all beyond our libraries and archives,” he said.

To provide additional ways for the public to access NLB’s content outside its libraries, NLB has rolled out Nodes in everyday spaces around Singapore, such as shopping malls, Jewel Changi Airport, food and beverage outlets, and MRT stations. The Nodes have been well received by the public, with more than 1.62 million visitors to these Nodes at more than 20 locations across Singapore in 2022.

Changi Cottage is one of the most popular chalets in Singapore; in 2023, its weekend occupancy has been at 88 per cent. The two-storey chalet – refurbished under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s conservation guidelines – has three bedrooms, an open grass lawn and direct access to Changi Boardwalk.

Bookings can be made on the CSC chalet website at cscchalets.sg and rates range from $355.92 to $787.10 depending on the season and whether the person is a CSC member, public officer or member of the public.

CSC’s Mr Ng said the demand for the cottage may increase.

“Previously, people booked the Changi Cottage without knowing that this used to be the place where Mr Lee Kuan Yew had stayed,” he said. “With the Node launched, they can now relate this cottage to Mr Lee.”