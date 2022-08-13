Discount at German interior designer Jab Anstoetz

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Decorate your home with stylish, modern and designer German furnishings.

Jab Anstoetz helps you create a luxurious home living experience, from upholstery to carpets and wall coverings, interior fabrics to furnishings. It has fitted out many international luxury hotels, fine dining restaurants, boutiques and super-yachts.

SPH subscribers can enjoy up to 40 per cent off till Sept 13 at the new showroom located at 15 Scotts Road, 01-01 Thong Teck Building.

Jab Anstoetz features a range of fabrics, textiles and contemporary German furniture like the Charly recline chair - an ergonomically balanced seat that ensures a comfortable sitting experience and includes additional motorised support, good for seniors with weaker knees.

To enjoy this discount, simply quote SPH rewards when you visit Jab Anstoetz's showroom.

For more information, go to www.p5.com.sg. Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 13, 2022, with the headline Discount at German interior designer Jab Anstoetz. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top