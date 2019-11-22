Discoloured tap water reported at BMTC on Tekong

Alternative water sources had to be used at the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) on Pulau Tekong after discoloured tap water was reported in some parts of the centre on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said.

The Straits Times understands that no servicemen were affected by the discoloured tap water.

Officers from national water agency PUB had to flush the water network on Pulau Tekong and also collected water samples for investigation, Mindef said on Facebook yesterday. At 11pm, PUB said in a Facebook post that the water supply had been fully restored by 9.30pm.

PUB had earlier told ST that it had been alerted to the discoloured tap water at BMTC at 7.30am on Wednesday and its officers "went on-site immediately". Noting that "the safety and well-being of our servicemen is of paramount importance", Mindef said at the time that the BMTC was using alternative water sources and PUB-deployed water wagons "to meet servicemen's essential water needs".