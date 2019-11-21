Discoloured tap water reported at BMTC on Pulau Tekong, PUB investigating: Mindef

SINGAPORE - Alternative water sources are being used at the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) on Pulau Tekong after discoloured tap water was reported in some parts of the centre on Wednesday (Nov 20), the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said.

Officers from the national water agency PUB flushed the water network at Pulau Tekong and collected water samples to investigate the cause of the discolouration, said Mindef in a Facebook post on Thursday.

PUB told The Straits Times it was alerted to the discoloured tap water at BTMC at 7.30am on Wednesday and its officers "went onsite immediately".

Noting that "the safety and well-being of our servicemen is of paramount importance", Mindef said that BMTC is currently using alternative water sources and PUB-deployed water wagons "to meet servicemen’s essential water needs such as drinking and food preparation".

The ministry added that it is working with PUB to restore potable water supply as quickly as possible at BMTC.

ST has contacted Mindef for more information.