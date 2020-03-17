'A disaster to me,' says Malaysian who commutes daily to Singapore, on Covid-19 lockdown

SINGAPORE - Ms Sunita Varan started packing her bags the moment she heard that her country would be on lockdown from Wednesday (March 18).

On Monday night, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that workers, like Ms Sunita, who commute between Johor Baru and Singapore daily, will not be able to do so until the end of the month (March 31).

There are about 300,000 Malaysians working in Singapore, about half of whom shuttle daily.

Ms Sunita, 29, told The Straits Times on Tuesday that she took urgent leave for a day to pack her belongings at home in Johor, where she lives with her parents.

At about 3.30pm on Tuesday, she was heading for Singapore with her fiance, 32, who is also a Malaysian and works here as a manager at McDonald's.

"It's really bad, it's like a disaster to me," said Ms Sunita, who works in telecommunications, referring to the lockdown.

"We can't see our parents, we have no proper accommodation, nothing."

She plans to head to office first to better understand the situation before deciding on accommodation plans, she said.

She has packed enough clothes and other items to last her for two weeks.

Related Story Coronavirus: Malaysian workers cry foul as some companies impose unpaid leave during lockdown

Ms Sunita had to say a rushed goodbye to her parents before she left.

"They are so worried," she said, adding that that they were concerned about not being able to see her daily and because they were not sure about where she would stay.

Ms Sunita said that people in Johor were concerned about the coronavirus situation, but now many are more worried about the impact of the lockdown on their lives.

With the stringent measures announced on Monday, all movement inside Malaysia will be restricted. All Malaysians will be barred from travelling abroad. Those returning from overseas, must undergo a health inspection and self-quarantine for 14 days.

There will also be a ban on all foreign tourists and visitors.

The Singapore Government said on Wednesday that it is looking into providing financial support for companies that need to urgently house workers affected by the Malaysian announcement.

The authorities here will also work with hotel and dormitory providers to provide lower-cost rentals, the Manpower Ministry said in a statement.