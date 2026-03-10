‘Dino Disco’ to kick off Science Centre’s venture beyond day visits into after-hour programmes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Science Centre's new pilot will have a silent disco, which also celebrates the end of an exhibition that featured the largest dinosaur known to have walked the Earth.

SINGAPORE - Visitors of Science Centre Singapore can soon expect various extended-hour programmes tied to special occasions such as Halloween, school holidays and festive periods.

Titled Sundown Science, the new venture aims to reimagine how audiences can engage with science beyond conventional day visits, Ms Tham Mun See, the chief executive of the Science Centre board, said on March 10 in response to queries from The Straits Times.



“This initiative reflects the centre’s commitment to innovation in science communication, recognising that different formats and timing can unlock new audiences while providing existing guests fresh reasons to return,” she said.

The inaugural event of this initiative is a silent disco on March 21, to mark the closure of Science Centre Singapore’s unique dinosaur exhibition.

The Dinosaurs | Extinctions | Us exhibition featuring the 40m long Patagotitan – the largest dinosaur known to have walked the Earth – will close on March 23 after close to six months.

In contrast with a traditional disco, a silent disco is when people dance to music using wireless headphones, rather than having music blaring through a speaker system.



Ms Tham hailed the Dino Disco as “an exciting standalone event and a crucial pilot for future programming”, adding that it would allow the centre to test the “audience appetite for science-meets-culture experiences”.

Tickets are priced at $15 and the silent disco will be held from 8pm to 11pm at Science Centre Singapore, The Annexe. Science Centre Singapore annual pass members will enjoy complimentary access to Dino Disco, while subscribers and members of the public can enjoy early bird tickets at $10 until March 15 .

The ticket includes access to both the Dino Disco experience and the exhibition, as well as one complimentary non-alcoholic drink. The centre’s other galleries will not be open during this night-time event.

The experience will feature DJ mixes across three music genres and is presented in collaboration with event curator Wild Pearl and co-organised with Silent Disco.

To give guests greater transport convenience, the science centre has also partnered Zig by ComfortDelGro to provide promotional ride codes valued at $3 for guests who are attending the event.