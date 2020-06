Diners at Thomson Plaza's Koufu foodcourt had to eat with table shields between them, as the reopening of Singapore's economy was expanded yesterday to allow people to dine in. Moove Media, the advertising arm of taxi giant ComfortDelGro, is sponsoring a month-long trial of the shields, which are similar to the plastic ones now on trial in 400 ComfortDelGro cabs. Similar dividers are also in use in other countries.