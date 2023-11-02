Diners prepared to pay more if it means hawker favourites come with bigger servings of greens

SINGAPORE - Accountant Lenette Ho usually pays at least $4 more for her food at the hawker centre because she likes having an extra serving of vegetables with her chicken rice.

Paying a little more for her greens adds up, especially since Ms Ho, 34, goes to hawker centres for meals at least five times in a week. That means she pays about $80 more at the hawker centre each month for the extra helping of vegetables.

She said: “I usually eat local delights like dark carrot cake, chicken rice, laksa, and mee goreng. As these dishes do not traditionally get served with a side of vegetables, I pay extra for a healthy serving of greens.”

The dearth of vegetables in a typical Singaporean hawker meal was raised in an Instagram post on Oct 15 by Ms Pamelia Chia, who wrote the cookbooks Wet Market To Table and Plantasia - which both showcase recipes using fruits and vegetables.

In her post, she said: “The utter ridiculousness of vegetable proportions in a typical Singaporean hawker meal. I ordered a bowl of prawn noodles for breakfast and there was only a strand of kangkong in it.”

Speaking to The Straits Times, she said the issue is not just that hawkers offer few dishes with vegetables. Singaporeans also appear to have a distaste for vegetables.

Ms Chia said: “Because of how beloved many hawker dishes are, locals can be resistant to any form of change. Any deviation from how they remember or think of the dish represents ‘inauthenticity’, and that can be met with strong, negative emotions.

“A better solution might be to conceptualise new hawker dishes that are well-balanced or to dig into our roots and revive traditional dishes that are inherently vegetable-forward - thunder tea rice, for example.”

The reasons behind the sparse sprinkling of greens in hawker fare are also rooted in history, said hawker Gwyneth Ang, who owns the eatery One Prawn Co in MacPherson Road.

Hawker food is rooted in the early days of Singapore’s history, when people who laboured in the sun needed quick, cheap and fast meals they could wolf down on the hoof.

Hence, the predominance of starchy and fatty food in South-east Asian street fare, she said. The addition of vegetables, Ms Ang added, can elevate the flavour of a dish, and if customers ask for more vegetables in their meals, she welcomes it.

In response to queries, Singapore Nutrition and Dietetics Association dietitian Loh Hui Xin said including vegetables in meals daily is key to enjoying good health.

She said: “Vegetables are naturally low in energy, fat and sodium. They are a wonderful source of dietary fibre, which may help protect against colorectal cancer because it optimises digestive health, smoothens bowel movement and prevents constipation”.