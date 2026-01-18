Diners unfazed if budget meal options shrink, many prefer regular coffee shop fare

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Most diners say they do not specifically seek out budget meals, as they prefer buying a meal to their liking.

SINGAPORE – Changes to the national budget meal scheme could see the range of such offerings in HDB coffee shops shrink, but diners remain unfazed.

Many told The Straits Times that they do not specifically seek out budget meals – which are often smaller, pared-down versions of regular dishes – because of the lack of variety. Stallholders also said budget meals are not typically as popular as their other offerings.

The budget meal scheme was launched in 2018 to keep meals affordable in the heartlands.

The HDB, however, on Jan 10 said HDB coffee shop operators renewing their leases from that date are no longer required to sell such meals.

This decision was made after operators and stallholders expressed concerns about rising costs and the low number of customers who bought such meals, HDB added.

Retired taxi driver Lim Kok Him, 72, who lives in Sengkang, said he occasionally bought budget meals such as a $3 stir-fried bee hoon that comes with a chicken wing.

But his go-to meal of economy rice with one meat and one vegetable dish costs about a dollar more and gives him more options.

“If I buy economy rice, I can choose whatever dish I want, and it’s still affordable, as long as it’s not fish,” he quipped.

Tampines resident Sim Ai Lian, 58, said she buys budget meals from time to time when she notices participating stalls offering a meal to her liking, such as economy rice and dim sum.

The stalls were surprisingly generous with their portions, the homemaker added. “The dishes are really filling, and I find them quite worth it.”

Mr Peter Low, 77, who lives in Ang Mo Kio, said he did not know the $2.80 nasi lemak he buys at times fell under the initiative.

As the retired taxi driver typically spends about $3.50 to $5 for each coffee shop meal – an amount he said was reasonable – he is not concerned about the possibility of fewer budget meals after the changes to the scheme.

“Some of the stalls that I go to have meals around $3.50, and they are not under the budget meal (initiative),” he said.

A stall offering budget meals at Koffee Time in Dawson Road, photographed on Jan 10. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

HDB said it does not set budget meal prices, which are proposed by operators and typically priced at around $3.50.

As at Dec 31, 2025, 350 HDB rental coffee shops and 48 privately owned coffee shops were offering budget meals under the scheme.

Singapore has 805 HDB coffee shops, of which about 400 are privately owned.

Mr Lim Chin Sing, 55, who runs Benson Duck Rice at Maxim Coffee Shop in Toa Payoh, said he sells a budget meal every two to three days.

His stall offers duck porridge at $3 as its budget meal. The regular portion of duck porridge is priced at $4.

“People tend to choose the normal portion, as it comes with more meat,” he said.

Mr Lim added that some diners order other dishes on top of the budget meal, bringing their total to around $7 to $8.

Since the budget meal scheme was launched, it has faced criticism over issues such as the nutrition and portion size of the meals, as well as sustainability for stallholders amid rising operational costs.

The revised scheme standardises budget meal requirements – coffee shops that opt in must provide three meal choices and two drinks, including an economy rice option with one meat and two vegetable dishes, one halal meal and one breakfast item.

Previously, there was no requirement on meal type.

In exchange for the budget meals, operators at HDB premises will receive a rental discount of 5 per cent for the full three-year tenancy, up from the previous one-year period, or for the rest of their tenancy term. Private coffee shop operators get a discount on their temporary occupation licence fees.

Mr Kok Ek Piu, who owns a fish soup stall in Block 505 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, plans to continue selling his budget meal, which is not part of the standardised requirements – even if the coffee shop chooses not to participate in the initiative.

The 74-year-old said the $3.50 bowl of fishball noodles – a smaller portion than the $4.50 and $5.50 options – is as popular as other dishes.

The owner of a nasi padang stall in Rivervale Crescent, who declined to be named, said she would stop offering budget meals if it were an option.

The 66-year-old said she began buying chicken nuggets, which were previously not on the menu, for her budget meal offering when the coffee shop came under the scheme at the start of 2025.

The $2.80 nasi lemak comes with two chicken nuggets, half a hard-boiled egg and a regular portion of rice. The regular $5 nasi lemak comes with a chicken wing, fried fish and egg.

The low sales of just three to four budget meals a day have led to wasted ingredients, she said.

Sociologist Tan Ern Ser, an adjunct principal research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, said budget-conscious diners may have felt that the budget meals offered were inadequate in terms of quality and quantity, leading to the low take-up rate.

“They may also feel ashamed to be regularly buying budget meals when other customers are topping up their plates with dishes they wish they could have, in contrast to their meagre portions and limited options,” he said.

“Or, they may have better options at some nearby charity outfits or food handouts.”

Dr Tan suggested that those in need could be given support in the form of grants.

For example, those on ComCare support and others recommended by social services organisations could be given additional CDC vouchers that can be used for cooked food or grocery items, he said.

“This allows for some flexibility and discretionary use of the vouchers and frees up stallholders from having to implement such schemes on a daily basis,” he said.