ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Dine out at sea on a luxury yacht

If you are bored with the usual night-out options, try spending time with friends and family on board a yacht.

Tall Ship offers a four-mast 22-sail luxury Tall Ship sailing experience with 360-degree sea views and mood lighting.

You sail from Resorts World Sentosa, and as the crew scale the masts to set sail using the same methods and techniques from a bygone era, you enjoy a complimentary welcome aperitif, before starting on a three-course dinner served on the upper deck. When you are done, head down to the air-conditioned Grand Salon for post-dinner conversations. There are also two bars and live entertainment.

The usual price for this experience is $208.65 a passenger, but for SPH subscribers, it is $187.80. This offer is valid till Aug 31.

To book, go to www.tallship. com.sg/sailing-schedule and use the promo code SPH10. Terms and conditions apply.



Let your children hone their public speaking skills through Speech Academy Asia, which is giving away three complimentary classes exclusively to direct subscribers of The Straits Times. PHOTO: SPEECH ACADEMY ASIA



Get your child to speak, write with confidence

Speech Academy Asia offers courses to develop children's fluency in both oral and written communication.

And for you to sample what they can do, they are giving away three complimentary classes (worth $195) to direct subscribers of The Straits Times.

You can also choose to mix and match classes from either their English Public Speaking classes, Chinese Public Speaking classes, or even their Math Out Loud - Math Olympiad classes.

Your child will also get a free membership pass to the Learners Club, a children-to-children online learning platform, which develops proactive learning in your child. They also get to host their very own classes.

Register before Aug 31 to enjoy the promotion. There are only limited seats available, so call 9061-1715 and quote SPH Rewards now to register.

This is open to one redemption per child, and only valid for first-time customers. Other terms and conditions apply.

