Dine-in suspended at Bishan Junction 8 foodcourt till Dec 13 after diners flout Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - Patrons of Bishan Junction 8 mall will not be able to dine at its Food Junction foodcourt until next Tuesday (Dec 14).

The dine-in option for the foodcourt was suspended for 10 days from Saturday after multiple instances of patrons flouting Covid-19 safe distancing measures.

The reason for the suspension was diners not observing the 1m social distancing rule, reported Shin Min Daily News on Sunday.

The foodcourt is currently open with only takeaway options available.

When The Straits Times visited the foodcourt on Monday, it was largely empty despite the peak lunch period.

A couple of stall operators were seen chatting while standing near their stalls.

Rows of tables and chairs were also zip-tied together. A sign at the entrance indicated that the stalls are open only for takeaway until the suspension ends on Dec 13.

A stall operator who wanted to be known only Ms Tan said: "Business has dropped a lot. The customers walk in, find out that it's takeaway only and walk off.

She hoped that customers would obey the rules and cooperate with stall operators to prevent future dine-in restrictions.

"When the customers don't cooperate, we suffer as a result. It's not fair to us," she added.