Dine in a dome at Capitol this CNY

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore and Capitol Singapore are going all out to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Ox.

The historic development has been transformed for the season into the Abundant Spring Festival, till Feb 26.

Activities include hands-on workshops, food-tasting and photo-taking sessions, retail therapy and opportunities to win prizes.

One highlight is the festive bubble domes at Capitol Singapore's Outdoor Plaza.

This dining experience provides a safe and intimate space for a group of eight, while serving as the perfect backdrop for photos.

Just order a yusheng set from The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, Famous Treasure Restaurant or HolyCrab via springfair.capitolsingapore.com to enjoy Lohei @ The Domes for two hours.

There is also a chance to win prizes.

Spend $88 in three same-day combined receipts to get to play the sure-win wheel of fortune for prizes such as a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, Capitol/Chijmes dining vouchers or lucky bags with prizes worth more than $100.

SPH subscribers and those holding DBS/POSB cards need to spend only $78 for a chance to play.

There are more goodies for SPH subscribers, who will get 10 per cent off hampers and takeaway sets by The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore.

To order, go to springfair.capitolsingapore.com/collections/the-capitol-kempinski-hotel-singapore

Use the promo code SPH18 to get the discount, which is valid till Thursday.

SPH subscribers will also get 10 per cent off Chinese New Year specials at restaurants managed by The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, including Berthold Delikatessen, Broadway American Diner, Frieda and La Scala at Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski.

This discount is valid till Feb 26.