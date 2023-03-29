Dilys Boey to helm Workforce SG from July 1, outgoing CEO Tan Choon Shian moving to Tote Board

SINGAPORE - Workforce Singapore (WSG) will get a new chief executive when Ms Dilys Boey takes over at the helm on July 1, the Ministry of Manpower said on Wednesday.

Ms Boey, who is now the deputy chief executive of industry clusters at Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), will take on the top job from WSG chief executive Tan Choon Shian.

Mr Tan will be appointed concurrently as chief executive-designate at Singapore Totalisator Board (Tote Board) from April 1, and take over at the helm from Mr Fong Yong Kian on July 1.

In a statement on Wednesday, Permanent Secretary for Manpower Ng Chee Khern paid tribute to Mr Tan and said that under his leadership, WSG has grown and expanded both online and offline services rapidly to support jobseekers.

He said: “His steadfast guidance through the COVID-19 crisis also enabled WSG to play a key role in placing thousands of Singaporeans in jobs and helping them explore new career paths.

“Choon Shian and his team have certainly left a positive and lasting impact on our labour landscape.”

During his tenure, Mr Tan played a key role in formulating long term strategies for jobseekers and enterprises, and introducing organisational changes to overcome workforce challenges.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Mr Tan led the launch of the SGUnited Traineeships and SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways — Company Attachment programmes to help jobseekers and manage unemployment. Through these initiatives, the total number of Singaporeans placed in jobs a year tripled from 21,000 in 2016 to more than 68,000 in 2021.

Ms Boey, who has 25 years of experience in management consulting and corporate development roles in the private sector under her belt, joined the public service in August 2020.

As the deputy chief executive of industry clusters for EnterpriseSG, she led the industry sector teams that partner companies and trade associations and chambers on industry and enterprise development to innovate.