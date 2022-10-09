Dignity, support and inclusivity: Hopes for a more welcoming society

Looking forward to even more inclusive public spaces
Mr Alister Ong, 29
Manager, diversity, equity and inclusion client solutions, at Michael Page Singapore
He has cerebral palsy.
In the recent launch of the Enabling Masterplan (EMP) 2030, the policies about and commitment to inclusive public spaces really resonated with me.
This would enable persons with disabilities to carry out daily activities independently and fully integrate into society.
With inclusive public spaces, persons with disabilities have greater access to education, healthcare and community places where we can interact with society.
Employment is not just about numbers, but dignity
Ms Chia Yong Yong, 59
Consultant, Foo Kwok LLC
Enabling Masterplan 2030 steering committee member
She has peroneal muscular atrophy.
I had high hopes of being a lawyer. But there was a time I despaired of even being employed for clerical work.
I had graduated from law school but was one of the last in my cohort to find a training place. It was not until the late Mr Harry Lee Wee, one of the top litigation lawyers in Singapore, took me in as his pupil that I thought I had a chance.
Yet, after I was called to the Bar, I could not find employment. Mr Wee retained me until I found employment several months later.
All-day audible traffic signals for visually impaired
Mr Chong Kwek Bin, 41
Former head of advocacy at the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped
Enabling Masterplan 2030 steering committee member
He has visual impairment.
One of the initiatives in the Enabling Masterplan 2030 that caught the attention of many was the announcement of all-day on-demand audible traffic crossings, which would aid visually impaired pedestrians in travelling independently and safely.
The individual components of this set-up are not new.
First, there is the standard audible traffic signal, which comprises the crossing signal - the loud tone that signals it is safe to cross which most people would be familiar with.
More support needed for families and caregivers
Mr Majeed Khader
Parent and caregiver to a 19-year-old boy with autism
As the parent of a 19-year-old high-needs autistic son, I am grateful to the Enabling Masterplan 2030 committee.
Parents have looked forward to many of the proposals, though we hope that most of the interventions will happen sooner rather than later.
First, the masterplan's goal of a 40 per cent disability employment rate is inspiring and empowering for those who have the potential to be employed. However, it could do more to address the needs of those who have neither the ability nor disposition to work or be employed, due to physical or mental difficulties.