Dignity, support and inclusivity: Hopes for a more welcoming society

In the recent launch of the Enabling Masterplan (EMP) 2030, the policies about and commitment to inclusive public spaces really resonated with me.

This would enable persons with disabilities to carry out daily activities independently and fully integrate into society.

With inclusive public spaces, persons with disabilities have greater access to education, healthcare and community places where we can interact with society.

Employment is not just about numbers, but dignity

Ms Chia Yong Yong, 59

Consultant, Foo Kwok LLC

Enabling Masterplan 2030 steering committee member

She has peroneal muscular atrophy.