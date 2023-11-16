Digitalisation efforts lauded at clan association awards

SINGAPORE – They weathered the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and achieved breakthroughs in digitalisation, including organising virtual events and conducting daily operations online.

For their efforts, several clan associations on Thursday received the Clan of the Year Award for 2021/2022. The winners are Hainan Tan Clan Association, Singapore Kwangtung Hui Kuan, Singapore Chin Kang Huay Kuan, Wui Chiu Fui Kun, and Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan.

Established by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA) in 2011, the award inspires clan associations to strive for progress and recognises their outstanding contributions.

SFCCA, which was founded in 1985, now boasts a membership of more than 240 associations.

On Thursday, the Special Award for Excellence was also given to Kim Mui Hoey Kuan and Chang Clan General Association.

The awards were presented by Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law, at the SFCCA building in Toa Payoh.

The digitalisation of clan associations enables their senior members to adopt technology, strengthens communication with local and overseas associations, and promotes the understanding of Chinese culture among youth and non-Chinese communities, SFCCA said.

In addition, the winning clan associations have exemplified the spirit of mutual assistance and community engagement by providing aid to vulnerable groups here and overseas. Some of them donated cash to needy families in Singapore and abroad to help them tide over the pandemic.

SFCCA president Thomas Chua said the clan associations today not only bear the responsibility to fulfil their founding missions such as promoting Chinese culture and values, but also to adapt with the times and embrace novelty and change.

“The award winners this year have displayed exemplary efforts in these areas. Moving forward, SFCCA will redesign the award to motivate clan associations to reach new heights,” he added.

Ms Terene Seow, president of Wui Chiu Fui Kun, introduced the use of online conferencing tool Zoom for her monthly board meetings, and held the clan’s annual general meeting on WhatsApp and Zoom during the pandemic.

More than half of the Hakka clan’s over 350 members are aged above 60.

“It was difficult introducing the digital tools to everyone at first, but tough times don’t last, only tough people do,” Ms Seow said.

This is the second time the clan, which marked its 200th anniversary in 2022, has clinched the award.

Chin Kang Huay Kuan, which opened a heritage gallery at its Bukit Pasoh Road building in October, bagged the award for the third time.

Its president Jimmy Teo Chin Meng said: “Our dedication goes beyond serving our fellow clansmen to caring for the marginalised communities. We are also determined to attract the younger generation and strive to cultivate a more vibrant and dynamic Chin Kang Huay Kuan.”