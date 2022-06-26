Digital tech gets boost in interest as more students attend annual BrainHack

SINGAPORE - Ms Rebecca Tan was a third-year computing student at the National University of Singapore when she took part in a youth cyber security learning camp in 2019.

At the Cyber Defenders Discovery Camp (CDDC) organised by the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), she delved deep into cyber security topics such as cryptography, network security and Web security.

The camp culminated in a cyber security capture-the-flag (CTF) competition, where teams pitted their skills and techniques against each other.

The experience, along with an internship stint at DSTA in the same year, piqued her interest in the defence technology industry.

Ms Tan, 25, is now a defence engineer at DSTA's Cybersecurity Programme Centre.

She said: "On hindsight, the camp was a valuable experience. I acquired a lot of skills and knowledge through the hands-on activities."

The CDDC is among a series of workshops, camps and hackathons related to digital technologies that returned this year over the course of the last month as part of the fourth edition of BrainHack, DSTA's annual learning fest.

Participation in BrainHack has been growing rapidly, with over 3,000 students participating this year compared with 1,500 students when it started in 2019.

The activities are open to students of various levels – from secondary school all the way to university.

No prerequisite skills are required for students to join the activities as training is provided.

Ms Tan was one of several former participants who credited BrainHack as a starting point for wishing to join the defence technology community.

Mr Nicholas Neo, a 2020 alumnus of BrainHack, said the experience sparked his interest in artificial intelligence (AI).

He said: "For AI, you don't learn a lot just from theory, you must put the theory to use by building models to really learn."

His interest has carried through.