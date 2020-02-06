Digital story series on Singapore's Bicentennial bags award

When a team of journalists from Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) Chinese Media Group (CMG) NewsHub started work two years ago on a digital series to mark the Bicentennial, they sought to dig up lesser-told stories about Singapore's pre-colonial and 19th-century history.

Over several months, they spoke at length to nine researchers, some of whom had differing views, and camped out in the library for days.

Their efforts paid off yesterday at CMG's Chinese New Year get-together and awards ceremony.

The project, titled Treasures Before Us, won Best Digital Story.

It focused on Singapore's history over 700 years, and featured stories that were presented through multiple platforms, including a long-form interactive on zaobao.sg, a 3D virtual museum, a five-episode video series and a series of five print articles in Lianhe Zaobao.

CMG NewsHub correspondent Wong Siew Fong, the project lead, said: "We hope that people can get a chance to reflect and think about Singapore's history in another way."

A total of 15 awards were presented at the event, where CMG head Lee Huay Leng spoke about the group's efforts to report on and respond to the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China.

These efforts include ramping up content on the coronavirus and public health issues, staging a live show this Sunday at SPH's News Centre to express solidarity for those affected, and raising funds for the Singapore Red Cross Society to aid affected communities in China.

Said Ms Lee: "I believe that with our shared sense of purpose and values, we have the ability to fight each battle as it comes."

Several other award-winning projects focused on lesser-known aspects of Singapore life.

Homeless In Singapore by correspondents Ng Wai Mun and Su Wenqi, which won Best News Report, delved into the lives of homeless people in Singapore. "I felt that there were still some gaps in terms of telling the stories of (these) street dwellers," said Ms Ng.

To gain an in-depth look at the situation, they went on night walks with volunteers and social workers from Catholic Welfare Services, and interviewed officials, non-governmental organisations and those living on the street.

Digital video series Mission: SG, which won Best Video - News, explored the more personal side of foreign ambassadors in Singapore. Mr Fredrick Lai, who hosted the series, said: "We got to see what their family lives were like, how they interacted with one another.

"All the ambassadors have a fun side to them."