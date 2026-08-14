As the global commercial display leader, Samsung pairs immersive screen technology with secure, end-to-end solutions, and helps firms manage their display networks seamlessly from one platform

At Everland theme park in South Korea, Samsung’s glasses-free 3D Spatial Signage makes animals appear to spring from an 85-inch screen as visitors wait to board the Safari World tram.

Imagine turning a corner at Everland in South Korea and seeing a tiger or bear leap towards you. Your heart races, and you instinctively stop in your tracks – before you realise the startlingly lifelike encounter is not real.

The effect is created by Samsung’s Spatial Signage, a glasses-free 3D commercial display launched globally in February. Unlike many 3D displays that come in bulky box-like units, Samsung’s model has an ultra-slim 52mm profile, making it easier to fit into commercial spaces.

Within that slim profile is a special optical layer that directs light differently to each eye, helping the brain read flat images as having depth. That means viewers can experience the 3D effect without special glasses or headsets.

A similar experience may soon be closer to home, with the technology expected to make its way to The Shilla Duty Free at Changi Airport this year.

The airport showcase points to a wider trend: Digital displays are no longer used only to show information, but to create moments that draw people in.

The commercial appeal extends beyond 3D visuals. In busy physical spaces, digital signage can help businesses hold attention, guide movement, promote products and communicate important information more effectively.

Studies have shown that digital signage can capture 400 per cent more views than static displays, while achieving recall rates of up to 83 per cent.

That makes displays relevant across many sectors. Retailers can use them to showcase products and promotions, travel hubs can support wayfinding and service updates, while hospitality venues, museums, institutions and branded spaces can make information feel more timely, vivid and engaging.

Says Timothy Tan, director and head of integrated B2B at Samsung Electronics Singapore: “Our commercial display solutions need to evolve and be ahead of changing business needs to deliver innovative experiences for our customers. Spatial Signage is one example of how we continue to push boundaries.”

That push for innovation has helped Samsung remain the global commercial display market leader for 17 consecutive years, according to research firm Omdia.

Beyond cutting-edge displays, Samsung’s integrated offerings for its display solutions also provide managed security, content management and a robust partner ecosystem that offers comprehensive end-to-end support.

Content partners like Klleon from South Korea and Singapore’s Replicast AI help brands bring content, including holograms and lifelike avatars, to life on Samsung’s Spatial Signage.

The latter, for example, has been working with Samsung to integrate motion sensors and AI onto the Spatial Signage to create an interactive experience for more in-depth engagements.

When screens become interconnected systems

The more displays become interactive, responsive and AI-enabled, the more they need to be managed as connected business systems, not just screens. That makes security critical, especially when displays are delivering real-time content, collecting inputs or interacting with other devices.

“Screens are no longer just static displays. They are mini computers that are highly customisable to business needs and expected to deliver real-time, data-driven information,” says Tan. “Powered by AI and IoT, they have become powerful tools. That makes integration critical, because businesses cannot afford to manage every screen, platform and security layer separately.”

That is where Samsung’s wider display ecosystem comes in. It addresses the challenge of managing content, security, device monitoring and support across multiple screens and sites. Samsung’s approach is to bring these pieces together from the start, combining display hardware, centralised management, built-in security and technical consulting so businesses can deploy and run their display networks more consistently.

A key part of that is Samsung VXT, short for Visual eXperience Transformation. The cloud-based platform allows businesses to update content, monitor displays, adjust settings and track usage remotely, instead of managing each screen separately.

VXT’s built-in tools help teams turn static images into display-ready videos without relying heavily on specialist support. PHOTO: SAMSUNG

Teams can also resolve issues remotely, which is especially helpful for retailers, airport operators and hospitality groups to keep content current and displays running smoothly across multiple locations without adding more operational complexity.

That can mean scheduling retail campaigns in advance, refreshing restaurant menus and promotions in real time, or keeping important information and emergency alerts running round the clock in high-security buildings and institutions.

VXT also supports content creation through tools such as VXT Canvas and AI Studio, which can turn static images into signage-ready videos, helping businesses refresh display content more easily without relying as heavily on specialist production teams.

The value of that centralised approach becomes clearer as display networks grow. In the US, for instance, Hy-Vee’s retail media network, RedMedia, uses VXT to manage more than 10,000 Samsung smart signage displays across its grocery and retail stores from a single platform, instead of handling them individually at each location.

At that scale, security becomes part of the operating model. Samsung Knox is embedded in every Samsung endpoint device, including commercial displays. This means VXT benefits from deep security-first architecture, not an add-on feature.

VXT has achieved ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications from the British Standards Institution, attesting to the security standards behind the platform’s information security and privacy management systems, as well as Samsung’s commitment to delivering trusted technology to enterprises.

The Samsung Business Experience Studio offers customers a closer look at how connected displays can be managed, secured and adapted for business environments such as retail, hospitality, offices and public venues. PHOTO: SAMSUNG

Businesses can see this unified approach in action at Samsung’s Business Experience Studio at Mapletree Business City, where Samsung’s Integrated Business Team works with clients to understand their operations, goals and physical environments before shaping solutions around each site’s real-world needs.

The space offers something distinctly rare: the chance to see hardware, software, security and support working together, rather than as separate pieces.

Explains Hendra Wiratno, head solutions architect at Samsung Electronics Singapore: “The reliability of a display network implementation also depends on the environment in which the screens are installed. Lighting conditions, electrical capacity, temperature, humidity and even the structure of the installation site can affect how reliably a display performs.”

The future of commercial display, says Tan, is not only about creating more vivid visuals, but also about making those experiences reliable, secure and practical to operate at scale.

Adds Tan: “Samsung has always believed in human-centred innovation. Our commercial display solutions are designed not only to capture imagination but also to help businesses connect with customers, improve operations and build lasting trust.”

Commercial displays designed for every business need Samsung’s commercial display portfolio supports diverse business needs, from immersive hospitality experiences to secure, interactive classrooms. PHOTO: SAMSUNG Different environments call for different display capabilities. Samsung’s suite of commercial displays is designed to support a range of use cases: 1. The Wall: Creating premium guest experiences In the lobby of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, Samsung Smart LED Signages bring underwater scenes to life, with the largest screen measuring 6m by 8.5m. PHOTO: SAMSUNG Samsung’s premium micro-LED The Wall delivers crisp, high-resolution visuals for built environments that call for a quality viewing experience, including luxury hotels, corporate lobbies and command centres. 2. Interactive displays: Making classrooms more engaging To bring lessons to life, Samsung’s interactive displays let teachers annotate content, display students’ work and share materials across connected devices in real time. PHOTO: SAMSUNG Samsung’s interactive displays support collaborative learning through AI writing tools, seamless connectivity with student devices, and can easily integrate with Microsoft and Google applications. Tools such as SmartThings Pro extend that connected experience across classrooms and campuses, helping administrators manage devices, automate settings and monitor energy use from one interface. 3. Colour E-paper: Saving paper and printing costs The Colour E-Paper lets retailers refresh promotions without reprinting posters and keeps static images visible without the need for any power. PHOTO: SAMSUNG Introduced this year, Samsung Colour E-Paper is an energy-efficient alternative to traditional paper posters. Poster-like content can be updated instantly without printing or manual replacement, while displaying vivid colours even at zero watts.

Learn how Samsung’s display solutions can help your organisation create secure, connected and future-ready experiences tailored to your business needs.