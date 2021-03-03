Digital resources available to help parents learn about children's mental well-being: Eric Chua

SINGAPORE - Parents today can tap on a variety of digital resources to better support their children's mental health, said Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua.

These include the Share-the-Care video series by Families for Life, which covers topics such as building strong family relationships, as well as his ministry's Positive Parenting Programme (Triple P) that outlines evidence-based techniques to promote children's psychological, social and emotional competence.

On top of that, the Temasek Foundation and Agency for Integrated Care has developed a microsite to address mental health challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Chua said.

Mr Chua was responding to Ms Carrie Tan (Nee Soon GRC), who had asked about inter-ministry efforts to promote youth mental health awareness among parents.

On the reach of the Triple P, he said more than 30,000 parents had benefited from the programme to date. After three months, parents reported a 20 per cent reduction in their children's scores for problematic behaviour, as well as their own parenting stress scores.

He added that more than 1,500 individuals - including young people, parents and mental health professionals - also came together to start the Youth Mental Well-Being Network last year. This network is supported by the Ministry for Social and Family Development, as well as the Health and Education ministries.

"We have parents coming back to tell us that they now have greater parenting competence," he added.

Ms Tan then asked if there are plans to take such programmes offline and into the real world, especially for parents who may not "naturally gravitate" towards finding information online.

Online platforms are being heavily used at present given the ongoing pandemic, Mr Chua replied, but added that his ministry will nevertheless work with community partners as much as possible.