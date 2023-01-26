Digital portal for property conveyancing expected to be completed in 2026

SINGAPORE - The Digital Conveyancing Portal (DCP), first announced by the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong last year, is slated for completion in 2026.

Tech Mahindra has been appointed to develop the online platform over three phases, Mr Tong said at the Global Navigation Satellite Systems Innovation Challenge Award Ceremony on Thursday.

This comes as the Singapore Land Authority aims to fully digitise the current paper-based process for both private and public properties.

Conveyancing is the legal process of transferring property titles from one person to another.

The first phase will include the Option to Purchase stage for developer sale, resale and sub-sale transactions. This is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024.

Phase two will include the pre-completion and completion stages for developer sale transactions. The last phase will cover the pre-completion and completion stages for resale and sub-sale transactions.

The current process is long-drawn, with transactions taking eight to 12 weeks to complete. The latest studies found that some 70 per cent of documents handled in the process are still in hard copy, and more than 17 stakeholders are involved to complete a transaction.

Mr Tong said: “In today’s digital age, where things happen at a click, this is quite unthinkable.”

With the DCP, SLA will streamline those processes - from integrating digital services such as e-payments and submission of documents to checking for updates.

Parties that are not buyers and sellers will also benefit from the new digital portal by reducing the time and effort spent on administrative processes, said Mr Tong.

The digital portal was first proposed in 2019, but SLA had to engage stakeholders - including the Housing and Development Board, Urban Redevelopment Authority, Central Provident Fund Board and Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore - to ensure that the DCP meets the industry’s needs.

Beyond the public sector stakeholders, law firms, property developers and agencies, and financial institutions were also involved.

Mr Tong said: “SLA will continue to engage the different stakeholders to ensure that the end product will meet their needs.”