Digital news portal AsiaOne marks first year as joint venture with strong growth in readership

SINGAPORE - Digital news portal AsiaOne announced on Thursday (Aug 15) that it more than doubled its unique visitors between June 2018 and June 2019, marking its first anniversary as a joint venture by becoming Singapore's fourth most popular news website.

There were 1.2 million AsiaOne site visitors in June, according to American media measurement and analytics company Comscore.

The 24-year-old news website was founded by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) in 1995. It became a joint venture between SPH subsidiary SPH Invest and mm2 Asia last July. mm2 and SPH Invest own 51 and 49 per cent interest in AsiaOne Online respectively.

"AsiaOne has had a stellar year of growth and we're excited for what's to come next. We're pioneers in the digital news space, and we'll continue to be at the forefront of industry change and disruption," said mm2 Asia chief executive officer Chang Jong Long.

Under the new ownership, AsiaOne has focused on introducing more original lifestyle and entertainment content, particularly in video-based formats.

It also sources for content directly from social media conversations and trending topics in Singapore, Malaysia and the wider region in a bid to deliver compelling stories to readers, and has expanded its social media presence on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Earlier this year, the platform revamped its Digital section to launch its all-new Tech, Games and Digital Culture team.

Apart from trending tech news and product launches, the team covers e-sports and gaming culture with a community reporting approach, as well as through multiple media partnerships with streaming channels and the upcoming Singapore Comic Con in December.

In the year ahead, AsiaOne plans to create more popular lifestyle content and features, as well as relevant and interactive digital editorial and video content.

Readers and advertisers can also look forward to a refreshed user experience on the AsiaOne mobile and web sites in the months to come.