Digital literacy workshops ensure underprivileged children do not get left behind

SINGAPORE - On most days, Tan Shi Rou, 11, does not have much time to learn using digital devices as she has to share a laptop with her sister, so she treasures going to workshops to use technology to learn about her favourite animal - the penguin.

The Primary 5 student has attended four sessions of the Void Deck Technology Lab digital literacy workshop at Nanyang Community Club. Shi Rou, daughter to a taxi driver and a restaurant waitress, looks forward to the fortnightly lessons.

Children like Shi Rou get the chance to build up their digital skills at these workshops by trying their hand at new technology such as augmented reality. Volunteer teaching staff cover science and technology lessons with the children.

The sessions are targeted at underprivileged children between the ages of seven and 12 largely living in rental flats, in efforts to equip them with skills needed for the digital economy.

The workshop is hosted by Byte.sg, a non-profit initiative, and supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority's Digital for Life Fund, which was launched by President Halimah Yacob last year.

Sixteen upper primary pupils participated in the workshop at Nanyang Community Club on Thursday night (Feb 24).

Parliamentary Secretary for Communications and Information Rahayu Mahzam visited the workshop and pressed the importance of building a digitally inclusive society.

The program is meaningful as the children get to utilise technology and learn things that are not in textbooks, she said.

"I hope that we can continue to build this community because digital is something that is here to stay. We want Singaporeans to embrace digital. We want them to enrich their lives with all these things."

Ms Rahayu added that $4.9 million of the Digital for Life Fund has been earmarked for such community projects, which is expected to benefit more than 100,000 people.

Byte.sg co-founder Maria Wilson, 32, said that technological empowerment for the less fortunate remains under-served in Singapore.

Ms Wilson said that digital skills are important when children enter the workforce in future.

She said: "Without the right levels of exposure and guidance, it is so difficult for children from low-income households to gain the skills needed to be successful in our digital age. Children of today need to be digitally fluent, not just digitally literate."