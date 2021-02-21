Digital Chingay comes alive with energy

The Chingay street parade - now into its 49th year - went digital for the first time yesterday evening.

Themed Light of Hope, it featured about 2,000 performers and 150 organisations from Singapore and around the world who put up multicultural performances and original compositions.

The programme also involved the use of computer-generated imagery effects that combined physical and virtual performances from six parade segments. These included an opening act by performers from 18 local dance groups specialising in various genres such as Latin, hip-hop and ballet, and an act that celebrates Singapore's hawker culture.

More than 500 residents also performed As I Believe, a song by local Mandopop star JJ Lin, in a show of support for Singapore in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, attended by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching, was held at the Theatre at Mediacorp.

It was aired on platforms such as Mediacorp's channels 5 and 8 and the official Chingay website.

Ms Jeanie Tan, Chingay 2021 exco chairman and group director at the People's Association, which is the organiser, said the event hopes to cheer people up during these uncertain times and rally every resident in the community to look forward to a better future ahead together.