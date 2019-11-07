Different faiths jointly celebrate Deepavali

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat with children from Sunlove Home during the largest interfaith leaders' Deepavali celebration at PGP Hall in Serangoon Road yesterday.

Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, joined 150 guests from 10 different faiths to pen well wishes on a giant Deepavali card.

He wrote: "Let the light triumph over darkness, good over evil.

Let's all work together to uphold our harmonious society - regardless of race, language and religion, we are one people." He was dressed in a gold embroidered kurta, a traditional Indian knee-length shirt.

He also witnessed the presentation of a $30,000 cheque to Singapore's Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) from the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB), which commemorates its 50th anniversary this year.

The funds will support IRO's interfaith activities. The event, jointly hosted by the HEB and the Hindu Advisory Board, also featured exhibits on Deepavali and a dance by teachers from the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society.

Deepavali, which fell on Oct 27, is celebrated as the triumph of the Hindu deity Lord Krishna over the evil demon Narakasura.