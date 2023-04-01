Did you fall for any of these April Fool’s pranks?

SINGAPORE - It’s the one day in the year where you have to be extra sceptical about text messages you receive, posts you see on social media, or even news stories you come across.
Companies and brands are often more than happy to join in the April Fool’s fun. Here are some efforts that caught our eye this year.
1. Gong Cha’s Stinky Tofu Soy Milk Tea
Craving for a taste of Taiwan? Perhaps you were hoping to get your fix with a “limited edition” concoction offered by bubble tea brand Gong Cha.
The special drink features its classic milk tea and soy blend topped with its “signature milk foam and a stick of freshly made-to-order stinky tofu”.
Suspiciously, it is “only available on 1 April, while stocks last”. We reckon there may not have been too many cups made.
2. Flash Coffee’s Eau de Flash
If just drinking coffee isn’t enough for you, then Flash Coffee has you covered.
The local chain introduced a new fragrance which would allow allow coffee lovers to indulge in “the rich and irresistible essence of freshly brewed coffee”.
Supposedly available in both Eau de Parfum and Eau de Toilette, the fragrance brings a whole new meaning to “caffeine kick”.
3. Meadow’s Soy Sauce Ice Cream
Owned by Dairy Farm, Meadow’s ice cream creators were probably so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should, after they introduced the newest addition to their line-up – soy sauce ice cream.
Meadow’s claims the “salty notes of the soy sauce perfectly complements the sweetness of the ice cream” and swears your taste buds will crave for more after one bite. We highly doubt it.
4. Nasty Cookie’s Meal
Think Happy Meal with a twist. The Nasty Cookie Meal features cookie fries and cookie nuggets with a caramel dip, and a frothy milkshake.
This one’s not a joke, though. The meal is real, and available till Sunday.
5. Laurier’s Head-to-Toe Collection
It’s not all just fake foods or fragrances, as sanitary pad brand Laurier shows.
It introduced its “head-to-toe collection” – shoulder pad, butt pad and under-eye pad – that would be “coming soon”.
Laurier promised its butt pad would make make one’s derriere two times perkier, and its eye pad would make users two times more awake. What a breakthrough for science.
6. Shopee’s Parcel Dad Jokes
Question: Why was the delivery driver forced to wear glasses?
Answer: Because everyone wanted contact-less delivery.
Ba-dum-tss.
Inspired by a Shopee Xpress driver who randomly decided to share his dad jokes with some customers, the e-commerce platform pasted punny riddles on 8,000 parcels across Singapore on Saturday.
Shoppers who receive one of those parcels can receive a 40 per cent discount on their next purchase if they post a photo of the joke on Instagram, and rate it on a scale of 1 to 5.
I received a parcel today too, but it didn’t come with a dad joke. :(
7. Republic of Singapore Navy
Who says those protecting the nation cannot have fun too?
It’s not always serious business, as the Navy showed when they introduced their new Frontline Reconnaissance and Operations Group (FROG) from the Naval Diving Unit, comprising entirely of highly trained amphibians which have undergone specialised training to be able to communicate and work alongside their human counterparts.
FROG, said they said, focuses on conducting advanced diving missions to help defend Singapore’s longkangs (Malay for drains) and canals.
The navy even shared a photo of one of its FROG officers, whose identity partially hidden for, uhm, spy reasons?
Also, FROG’s motto is “hopping into action, croaking with precision”. Elite.