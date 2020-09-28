Dialogue series with S'poreans to be more inclusive

A series of dialogues with Singaporeans to reflect on their experience during the coronavirus pandemic, and to bring about possible solutions to improve conditions in society, will soon be conducted in Mandarin, Malay and Tamil.

The Singapore Together Emerging Stronger Conversations have been held in English so far.

Efforts will also be made to involve those with disabilities, as well as communities that may not automatically step forward to sign up, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee, who co-chairs the Emerging Stronger Task Force.

The conversations, which are open to citizens and permanent residents, allow participants to share their hopes and plans for a more caring, cohesive and resilient post-Covid-19 society.

They have been done through virtual sessions and surveys. Over 1,000 people have participated so far. Issues raised include the economy, jobs and training, as well as a national identity and shared values.

