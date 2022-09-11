A 500m stretch of Orchard Road fronting the Istana will be pedestrianised from 2025, creating an Istana Park that will be three times its current size. Vehicular traffic will be diverted to Penang Road, which is set to become a two-way road.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 11, 2022, with the headline Istana Park to be 3 times larger.