Devotees turn up for Thaipusam procession, temples take extra measures

Stepped up precautionary measures in light of the coronavirus outbreak did little to dampen the mood for thousands of Hindu devotees, who turned out to seek blessings and fulfill their vows in this year's Thaipusam festival.

The presence of signs reminding people who are unwell not to enter temple premises, as well as thermal scanners and sanitisers were signs that this year's Thaipusam was slightly different from previous years.

But the religious procession went on as usual otherwise and drew some 11,500 devotees - the highest participation rate since 2013, in part helped by Thaipusam falling on a weekend.

The annual Thaipusam procession was one of the first large scale events to continue, after Singapore brought up its alert level from yellow to orange on Friday in response to the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan. Orange is one level below red, which would indicate an out-of-control pandemic. As of Friday night, the total number of people infected here was 33.

The procession started at 11.30pm on Friday and ends on Saturday at 11.30pm.

Mr Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Trade & Industry, the Guest-of-Honour this year joined devotees celebrating Thaipusam at Sri Srivinasa Perumal Temple at Serangoon Road, the start point of the procession, on Saturday morning.

In a doorstop, he reiterated his Facebook post from Friday in response to how some people were buying up food and household supplies at supermarkets: "Our job is to reassure them that our supply lines are intact. There is no need for us to do this. In fact, when we do this, we may be inadvertently hurting the people who really need the supplies.

"For example, you may have heard the stories that some people here buy up the alcohol swabs and they deny people who really need it, like diabetic patients (who) need it. I really urge Singaporeans not do this because the strongest defence is collective defence," he said.

On the continuing of some large scale events instead of cancelling them, he said Singaporeans should try to live life normally as far as possible, while taking the necessary precautions.

"We also have to make an assessment for each of the activities, whether it is indoor, whether it is outdoor, (as) it is not so much how many people are involved but how are the people involved in those activities," he said.

"We need to exercise that judgement. As the Prime Minister said, this particular episode might be prolonged. We must find ways to continue to go about our daily activities with added precautions. It would not be right for us to stop all activities at the same time."

The Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, at which devotees start the route for Thaipusam, had prepared two thermal scanners at the gates. Temple secretary Mr Sivakumaran Sathappan, 50, said that it had deployed some 1,300 volunteers, of which 800 were on the road, for the event. They would also look out for those who seemed unwell. The temple prepared 5,000 masks for those who required them and 50 litres of hand sanitisers.



In a separate interview at the end point of the procession on Saturday at the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple on Tank Road, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, said that while the number of kavadi-bearers - who carry structures of steel and wood weighing at least 20kg - have increased significantly, the crowd is thinner than in past years.

"I think people are staying away - those who are not well or feeling slightly not well - also others who feel that maybe it's best not to come into crowds. They are taking some steps...people make their own choices (whether to) come."

Devotees seek blessings and fulfil their vows by carrying milk pots as offerings, or kavadis with sharp body piercings.



Mr RM Muthaiah, 58, a trustee of the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple, said that regular announcements were made for those not feeling well to seek aid at medical tents, more washing points were set up and sanitisers were also provided this year.

Thaipusam is celebrated in honour of Lord Subramaniam, also known as Lord Murugan, who represents virtue, youth and power, and is the destroyer of evil.

The Thaipusam event in Singapore draws around 10,000 devotees yearly.

The Ministry of Health said that in code orange, event organisers are advised to cancel or defer non-essential large-scale events.Those that choose to continue should take additional precautions.

The Hindu Endowments Board said the common areas such as the toilets, registration area and payment counters will be more frequently cleaned.

It also asked that participants of the procession move briskly and not gather in groups, and to leave the temple after completing their vows instead of congregating.

Staff also had temperature checks twice a day, and volunteers were deployed to look out for anyone who may be unwell.