Devotees can book Thaipusam 2026 participation slots from Dec 10

Online registration is compulsory for all devotees who wish to participate in Thaipusam 2026.

SINGAPORE - Devotees who wish to fulfil their vows in the Thaipusam 2026 festival can make their bookings online from 9.15am on Dec 10 through its official website .

In a statement on Dec 8, the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) said online registration is compulsory for those who wish to participate in the festival, which will take place on Feb 1, 2026.

Hindu devotees are set to walk in procession from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road to Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road.

They will carry milk pots, also known as paal kudams, and kavadis or decorated wood and metal arches, during the procession, as offerings to the Hindu deity Murugan.

The festival is a significant event for Tamil Hindus all around the world.

During Thaipusam 2025, almost 16,000 devotees in Singapore made the 3.2km journey between the two temples.

On Thaipusam day, those who have registered online must adhere to their time slots, and are advised to arrive 30 minutes before their allocated time, the Board said . They must show the QR code on their receipts to be allowed entry into the temple.

Online registrations for chariot kavadis and spike kavadis, known as ratha and alagu kavadis, will open at 9.15am on Dec 14 .

For those who wish to carry kavadis, a special briefing will take place on Dec 10, from 7pm to 9pm , at the PGP Hall Auditorium of Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple.

HEB urged the public to avoid crowding both temples between 10pm on Jan 31 and 2am on Feb 1 .

Musicians and music groups who wish to perform along the procession route for kavadis are to register online at the Thaipusam website, it added.

Small amplification devices will be permitted for religious hymn singers along the route, which include live music points in Hastings Road, Selegie Road, Short Street and Cathay Green.

Kavadi bearers can separately engage musicians playing Indian instruments to accompany them en route.

HEB added that alcohol consumption, vaping and smoking are prohibited at both temples and along the procession route.

More information can be found on the official Thaipusam website and on HEB’s social media channels.