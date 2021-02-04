Detention, rehab turned boy around and he scored distinctions

While many of his peers went online to chat with friends or do research for homework, Daniel (not his real name), back in 2017, was using the Internet for a sinister purpose.

Only 15 years old then, he was already walking down the dark path of radicalisation, aligning himself with the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group, which was spreading its propaganda through online channels.

In September that year, Daniel posted on social media images of President Halimah Yacob that he had defaced, and called on ISIS to behead her. It triggered an investigation by the Internal Security Department (ISD).

Investigators learnt that the boy was introduced to pro-ISIS social media groups by a foreign online contact. Through these groups, he gained access to what he believed was exclusive ISIS content. It gave him a surge of confidence which boosted his self-esteem and sense of belonging.

Recounting the case in a statement yesterday, ISD said Daniel became convinced that ISIS' actions were "righteous" and its fighters were "true Muslims" and the "true Islamic army". "He also adopted the group's us-versus-them world view and considered Muslim public officers and politicians who are working for a non-Muslim government, such as President Halimah Yacob, apostates."

Given his young age and the assessment that he did not pose an immediate threat, Daniel was not dealt with under the Internal Security Act, and was instead counselled in an attempt to steer him away from problematic ideology.

But it did not work.

Daniel remained staunchly supportive of ISIS and was discovered by ISD to be willing to help the terror group's online propaganda efforts. He was even ready to undertake other activities if called upon to do so.

In January last year, ISD detained him. Through the arrest, Daniel was given a "sobering wake-up call", ISD said in outlining the progress he made during his rehabilitation.

The boy, who did not fare well in school and had barely completed his Secondary 3 education, tried to get back on track.

With his school's help and the involvement of three teachers, who were volunteers with the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG), Daniel worked hard at his studies.

His grades improved and he went on to score four distinctions out of five subjects when he sat the N-level examination last year - an achievement which had a positive impact on his self-esteem.

At the same time, Daniel also received psychological counselling to equip him with critical thinking and other skills, which ISD said will allow him to better evaluate and discern information as well as manage his emotions better.

His parents visit him every week, and their involvement and support are key to his progress, ISD added.

He has also been given religious counselling by trained RRG experts. Daniel, who counsellors said had a weak understanding of Islam, is in the process of building up his religious knowledge.

RRG secretariat member Salim Mohamed Nasir said the lack of a strong religious foundation is the main cause of some young people falling prey to radicalisation, as they could be easily influenced by negative material online.

The RRG deals with such cases by simplifying the concepts of Islam for the young, and through mentoring and counselling.

"Basically, in terms of religious beliefs, they misunderstood the concept. They were misguided by intentions put forward to them online," said Mr Salim. "And then when we see them at the mentoring level, we see that they realise that what they have done is not actually intended in Islam at all."