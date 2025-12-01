Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An artificial intelligence-generated image of the future housing estate at the Singapore Racecourse in Kranji.

SINGAPORE – A tender to flesh out detailed plans for the upcoming housing estate at the Singapore Racecourse site in Kranji will be called in 2026.

Plans will take shape in the coming decade and will be developed through the master planning and urban design consultancy exercise, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Dec 1, as it announced that Master Plan 2025 has been gazetted.

In a statement, the URA also said it will soon give an update on plans for Jurong Lake District’s development, and work towards activating vacant sites in Marina Bay for interim sports and lifestyle uses .

The masterplan, which is legally binding, guides Singapore’s development for the next 10 to 15 years. It is reviewed once every five years.

In a statement, URA said that government agencies sought ideas for the Kranji racecourse site in August by speaking with residents of the area , nature groups, professional bodies, and academics.

“Through a site visit and focus group discussion, participants discussed ways to plan for an inclusive and attractive estate by harnessing the memories and rustic character of Kranji and the proximity to the Kranji Nature Corridor,” said the URA.

The racecourse held its last race in October 2024 .

Visitors to the Draft Master Plan 2025 exhibition – which was held from June 25 to Nov 29 at The URA Centre, and also made stops across Singapore – said the neighbourhood should have good transport connectivity, green and blue spaces, and outdoor nature-based attractions for families, URA added.

These ideas will be considered during the master planning and urban design phase, URA said. The exhibition was visited by close to 250,000 people.

At Bukit Timah Turf City – another racecourse to be redeveloped for housing – land preparation works will begin soon, and government agencies will release public and private housing sites for development progressively in the coming years, said URA.

Amenities planned for the estate could include retail, food and beverage options, recreational spaces, sports and community facilities, schools and childcare facilities, healthcare facilities and a bus interchange.

Some of these, said the URA, could be housed in the 22 heritage buildings in the area that were gazetted for conservation in the latest masterplan.

It added that people can also look forward to a nature park that will comprise Eng Neo Avenue Forest, Bukit Tinggi, and existing forested areas. These will be connected by a 100m-wide green corridor.

An artificial intelligence-generated image of the future housing estate at the Singapore Racecourse in Kranji. PHOTO: URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

On Jurong Lake District, the URA said it will become the largest mixed-use business district outside the city centre, adding that it will be a “sustainable district that integrates business, residential and recreational spaces”.

“Following a review of macroeconomic and property market conditions, as well as market feedback gathered from extensive engagements with industry stakeholders, URA will soon announce an update on plans to further Jurong Lake District’s development,” the agency said.

The district’s development hit a snag in 2024, when a tender for a 6.5ha site in the district was not awarded as a bid received was too low .

Touching on recreational amenities, the URA said it has been engaging other public agencies and private operators to explore how vacant sites in Marina Bay can meet sports and lifestyle needs, while longer-term plans are being studied.

An artificial intelligence-generated image showing a short-term lease site in Marina Bay used for recreational purposes. PHOTO: URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

It is working towards releasing these sites for interim sports uses, and will also consider ideas from the public, such as experiential attractions, play elements and family-friendly community spaces.

The Rail Corridor will also get a new community node at Queensway, with works to begin in 2026.

A design competition for the node was held in 2024, and the URA in August conducted a workshop with current and future residents where suggestions such as improved lighting and more play facilities were raised.

Since then, the URA has been working with the competition’s winners – Designshop, in collaboration with HKS Singapore – and other partners to incorporate these ideas.

An artist’s impression of a new multi-functional space for sports, events and gatherings which will be created underneath the Queensway viaduct. PHOTO: DESIGNSHOP AND HKS SINGAPORE

The Queensway node, which will largely be housed under a viaduct in Queensway, will be completed in tandem with nearby public housing projects, in the next two to three years.

URA added that it will call another design competition in 2026 for a new pedestrian mall between i12 Katong and Katong V that features landscaping, seating and open spaces.

It also plans to optimise more under-utilised spaces, including by turning more spaces under viaducts and rooftops of multi-storey car parks into spaces for sports and community use.

Public engagement

First exhibited on June 25, the draft plan for the 2025 edition of the masterplan included proposals to develop new neighbourhoods in areas such as Dover-Medway, Newton and Paterson, and to build new integrated community hubs in Sengkang, Woodlands North and Yio Chu Kang.

A period for formal objections to or representations concerning proposals in the draft masterplan closed on July 23.

Checks by The Straits Times show that at least four hearings on objections and representations received took place between Sept 23 and Nov 7, for areas including Paterson Road, Defu Industrial Estate, Eunos Avenue 5 and Paya Lebar Road, as well as Tanglin Halt and Commonwealth Avenue.

The hearings were not open to the public.

In a statement published on Dec 1, the URA said changes to the masterplan that were proposed in the draft were approved, with modifications, by the National Development Minister – Mr Chee Hong Tat – between Sept 28 and Nov 24. Details on the modifications were not stated.

As for general feedback on the draft masterplan, the URA said it engaged the public during the exhibition period in ways such as surveys, workshops and guided exhibition tours.

Across both new housing areas and business nodes, it said exhibition visitors highlighted the need for convenient access to public transport, recreational spaces that support well-being, as well as multi-generational amenities such as schools, and childcare and eldercare facilities.

The agency added that plans for the Central Region drew strong interest, and visitors expressed “hopes for distinctive experiences that match the area’s unique character”.

These included “creating waterfront access and inclusive sports offerings at Kallang Alive, coastal trails and open lawns at Pasir Panjang Power District, as well as refreshed community facilities and improved walking and cycling connectivity at Bishan”, said URA.

For areas to be developed in the longer term, visitors suggested that the waterfront in Sembawang Shipyard should be publicly accessible, while the upcoming Long Island to be reclaimed in the east should be seamlessly connected to the existing East Coast.

In a Facebook post, Mr Chee said that Government agencies’ public engagement efforts have helped shape a masterplan that “reflects our shared aspirations for the future”.

“As we move from planning to implementation, we will continue working closely with you to bring these plans to life and build a Singapore that is resilient, inclusive and full of opportunity,” he said.