Desmond Tan appointed NTUC deputy secretary-general

SINGAPORE - Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Desmond Tan was appointed deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) on Thursday (June 30).

NTUC said its central committee had appointed Mr Tan to the role at its meeting on Thursday.

He is replacing Senior Minister of State for Transport and Finance Chee Hong Tat, who was NTUC deputy secretary-general before returning full-time to government service.

Mr Tan was seconded from the Government to NTUC on June 13, as part of Cabinet changes announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that also saw Finance Minister Lawrence Wong taking on the new role of deputy prime minister.

Mr Tan's new appointments, which included joining the labour movement, also meant that he relinquished his posts as Minister of State for Home Affairs, and Sustainability and the Environment.

NTUC said Mr Tan was appointed group director of the NTUC Training and Transformation Group, overseeing NTUC's Transformation Office and the NTUC Training & Placement ecosystem.

The ecosystem comprises the Industry Training & Transformation Division, NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute, NTUC LearningHub and the Ong Teng Cheong Labour Leadership Institute.

NTUC added that the Singapore Industrial and Services Employees' Union has also appointed Mr Tan as adviser from June 28.

It has also appointed him as executive secretary of the union, which will take effect from July 6.