Desmond Tan appointed NTUC deputy sec-gen

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Desmond Tan has been appointed deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress.

NTUC said its central committee appointed Mr Tan to the role at its meeting yesterday.

He is replacing Senior Minister of State for Transport and Finance Chee Hong Tat, who was NTUC deputy secretary-general before returning full-time to government service.

Mr Tan was seconded from the Government to NTUC on June 13, as part of Cabinet changes announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that also saw Finance Minister Lawrence Wong taking on the new role of deputy prime minister.

Mr Tan's new appointments, including joining the labour movement, also meant that he relinquished his posts as Minister of State for Home Affairs, and Sustainability and the Environment.

NTUC said Mr Tan was appointed group director of the NTUC Training and Transformation Group, overseeing NTUC's Transformation Office and the NTUC Training and Placement Ecosystem. The ecosystem comprises the Industry Training and Transformation Division, NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute, NTUC LearningHub and the Ong Teng Cheong Labour Leadership Institute.

NTUC added that the Singapore Industrial and Services Employees' Union has also appointed Mr Tan as adviser from June 28.

It has also appointed him as executive secretary of the union, which will take effect from July 6.

These positions are on top of Mr Tan's role as adviser of the Supply Chain Employees' Union since Feb 5 last year.

Mr Tan said: "I'm grateful for the support from the NTUC Central Committee and sisters and brothers at the labour movement. I look forward to meeting and learning from our union leaders and getting to know more of our workers' concerns and aspirations. I am truly honoured and will do my level best as we champion for better wages, welfare and work prospects for all our workers."