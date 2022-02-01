Desmond Choo to join EDB as board member

Labour MP Desmond Choo will join the Economic Development Board (EDB) as a new board member, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The ministry announced board changes yesterday that will take effect today.

Mr Choo is assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), an MP for Tampines GRC and North East District mayor.

Within the labour movement, he is adviser to the Attractions, Resorts and Entertainment Union, Singapore Union of Broadcasting Employees and Union of Security Employees.

He is also trustee of the Singapore Shell Employees' Union.

Additionally, Mr Choo sits on the board of directors at Surbana Jurong and SBS Transit, said EDB in a statement.

Two board members stepped down yesterday, when their term ended.

They are Mr Patrick Tay Teck Guan, NTUC's assistant secretary-general and MP for Pioneer, and Ms Tan Hooi Ling, co-founder of ride-hailing firm Grab.

Five board members will be reappointed.

They are Mr Alexander Charles Hungate, chief operating officer of Grab; Mr Forrest Li, founder, chairman and group chief executive of consumer Internet company Sea; Mr Gan Seow Kee, vice-chairman and honorary treasurer of the Singapore Business Federation; Ms Liew Wei Li, deputy director-general of education (schools) and director of schools at the Ministry of Education; and Mr Magesvaran Suranjan, president of consumer goods company P&G (Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa).