Design with dissatisfaction to push boundaries: SUTD forum

SINGAPORE - Dissatisfaction with the way things are is the force behind design that pushes boundaries and mines the possibilities of technology, said panellists on Tuesday (March 15) at the Singapore University of Technology and Design's (SUTD) Design Innovation Forum.

"Our anthropological constitution (is such that) we're always striving forward," said Mr Patrik Schumacher, principal of Zaha Hadid Architects, one of the world's most forward-thinking architectural firms.

The 61-year-old architect added: "I have this kind of more accelerationist sensibility to comprehend different ways of life which are more empowering and more thrilling, and very quickly we get more resolved problems, so happiness is not for us."

Mr Schumacher was responding to questions on creating a sustainable and happier world by design - the theme of the forum organised in partnership with The Straits Times.

Almost 1,000 participants attended the virtual event. This is the second year the forum has been held.

Started by late award-winning Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, the firm is known for staying ahead of the curve with its bold curvaceous buildings, which include condominium D'Leedon in Farrer Road.