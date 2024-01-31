HDB Design Podcast Special

Design duo behind HDB’s gamechanging Pinnacle@Duxton

Pinnacle@Duxton in Cantonment Road, the first 50-storey public housing project in Singapore, and also the first one in the world to have two sky bridges linking the seven towers that it comprises of. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
(First row, from left) ST podcast editor Ernest Luis, Belinda Huang and Khoo Peng Beng, founders and directors of Arc Studio Architecture + Urbanism, housing correspondent Michelle Ng, (second row) podcast producer Hadyu Rahim, and digital graphics journalist Charlene Chua. ST PHOTO: PAXTON PANG
Michelle Ng
Housing Correspondent
Updated
28 min ago
Published
28 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times speaks with experts to discuss how public housing design has evolved in Singapore.

Public housing is all around us. They are in older towns such as Queenstown and Toa Payoh, and in newer ones like Punggol and Bidadari. Eight in ten Singaporeans live in HDB flats.

How has the design of HDB blocks evolved over the decades? What has worked out and what hasn’t?

ST’s housing correspondent Michelle Ng speaks with architects Khoo Peng Beng and his wife Belinda Huang, founders and directors of Arc Studio Architecture + Urbanism.

They are the design duo behind the groundbreaking Pinnacle@Duxton in Cantonment Road, the first 50-storey public housing project in Singapore, and also the first one in the world to have two sky bridges linking the seven towers that it comprises of.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:50 How the Pinnacle@Duxton was part of evolution in HDB public flat design

3:03 Background to the design features of the Pinnacle, including its “Sky Gardens”

10:15 Peaceful “bridges in the sky”: But can the sky garden on the 50th floor be turned into a more active space for people?

12:45 How Mr Khoo and Ms Huang are regularly invited to talks overseas to talk about this special high-rise and high-density public housing model

15:19 Their favourite feature of the Pinnacle; can things be improved? For eg, a music studio, art centre, elderly care, communal areas opened up for evolution

25:23 Is there life beyond a 99-year leasehold HDB flat? Sustainability, adaptive reuse 

Discover ST’s interactive graphic article of this topic: https://str.sg/JXMGj

Produced by: Michelle Ng (ngmich@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow ST Podcasts:

Channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukK

Spotify: https://str.sg/wukH

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top