Demonstrating unity in diversity

Congregants of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and members of Jamiyah Singapore, also known as the Muslim Missionary Society Singapore, came together yesterday for iftar, the evening meal during the Ramadan month, as part of an initiative to strengthen inter-religious harmony in Singapore.

Some 700 people gathered at the church in Bukit Timah Road, including church elder David F. Evans, the Asia area president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and Jamiyah president Mohd Hasbi Abu Bakar.

Also present were diplomats, as well as members of grassroots organisations and leaders of different faiths in Singapore.

Dr Mohd Hasbi said: "Today's session reflects the common goal we all share in ensuring everyone in Singapore can live together harmoniously in this multi-religious society."

At a similar event to encourage multiracialism and inter-faith harmony on Sunday, about 4,000 residents of different races and religious backgrounds joined their Muslim compatriots in breaking fast. President Halimah Yacob was the guest of honour at the event at Kampong Ubi Community Centre.