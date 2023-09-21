Dementia care: 7 in 10 say it is a struggle that takes a toll on emotional and mental well-being

SINGAPORE – More than seven in 10, or 74 per cent, of caregivers to people with dementia said in a poll that they were overwhelmed by their responsibilities.

They said their biggest hurdles centred on the emotional and mental strains of caregiving. These include managing behavioural changes, navigating emotional stress and burnout, and coping with the gradual decline of their loved ones.

When it comes to supporting loved ones who have developed symptoms of dementia, only one in five respondents (20 per cent) was prepared to do so.

These are the findings of a joint study conducted in July by Milieu Insight, a consumer research firm in South-east Asia, and Dementia Singapore.

The survey of 1,500 people showed dementia impacts not only those diagnosed with the condition, but their caregivers as well.

Dementia Singapore’s chief executive Jason Foo said: “Many caregivers have shared how they had experienced a sense of crippling anxiety upon learning of the diagnosis. The uncertainty, coupled with the need to make drastic adjustments to their work plans and lifestyle, is daunting, to say the least. (If) left unchecked, depression can quickly set in.”

While financial burden did not top the list of challenges, more than six in 10 caregivers (66 per cent) strongly believed that increased financial support would significantly alleviate the strain on them and their families.

The study also found that there was a shared desire among caregivers for more specialised programmes, such as daycare centres and home personal care, which cater to those with dementia.

It also revealed that one in three people was still unfamiliar with the condition and its symptoms.

Dementia is an irreversible brain disorder that interferes with one’s ability to carry out daily activities, and refers to a range of dysfunctions such as severe memory loss, as well as mood and behavioural changes.

About 92,000 people are thought to be living with dementia in Singapore. This number is projected to increase to 152,000 by 2030.

Global data in recent years has also shown a rising trend of young onset dementia, which hits any time from age 30.

When her husband Andreas Wong, 52, was diagnosed with young onset dementia in July 2022, Madam Ann Jong, 45, became his primary caregiver.

“My husband’s mild headaches and shoulder pain from 2012 turned severe in 2015. The MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and CT (computerised tomography) scans did not show anything unusual. It was not until 2019 that a scan at SGH (Singapore General Hospital) detected that his brain had shrunk, and it was suspected he might have dementia. It was only last year that he was properly diagnosed,” she said.

Since Mr Wong’s condition deteriorated, he can no longer express himself. Madam Jong has to second-guess him all the time, and he gets angry whenever he is not understood.

Initially, Madam Jong would feel upset and depressed whenever her husband turned aggressive, but she has since learnt to take things easy and not overreact.