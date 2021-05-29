Delivery rider, NParks officer among 15 new community cases

A delivery rider for a McDonald's outlet in Hougang Avenue 8 is among four unlinked cases reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday night.

The 28-year-old man, who is employed by i-vic Logistics, reported that he had not been cross-deployed to other McDonald's outlets. He developed a runny nose on Wednesday and was detected as part of MOH's testing operations for McDonald's delivery riders.

The remaining unlinked cases comprise a 38-year-old woman who works at Sri Murugan Trading (Anchorvale), a 49-year-old manager at Success Consultancy and a 62-year-old retiree.

A National Parks Board (NParks) employee and two pupils are also among 11 cases in the community linked to Covid-19 patients.

The 55-year-old senior officer at NParks was added to a new cluster linked to Chevy's Bar and Bistro, which has four cases.

He had mostly been working from home and was quarantined on Monday as a family member of a previous case. He received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Feb 3, and the second dose on Feb 24.

A waiter at restaurant Royz Et Vouz was also added to the cluster.

The 23-year-old is a family member and household contact of a previous case. He developed a cough on Sunday but did not seek medical treatment until Tuesday, when he was tested for Covid-19.

The new cluster has been linked to a 58-year-old Chevy's Bar and Bistro employee who was confirmed to have the virus on Tuesday.

Two pupils, who are both household contacts of previous cases, were added to a cluster linked to the Hong Ye Group cleaners working at Changi Business Park.

The first is a 10-year-old pupil at Lee Kong Chian Gardens School who developed a fever and cough on Sunday but did not seek medical attention.

He was quarantined on Thursday after being identified as a close contact, and his test came back positive for Covid-19 on the same day.

The second is a 12-year-old pupil at New Town Primary School who was last in school on May 18.

She developed a fever, cough and runny nose on May 22 but did not seek medical attention until Thursday, when she visited a general practitioner's clinic and was tested for the virus.

Update on cases

New cases: 30 In community: 15 (4 unlinked) In dormitories: 0 Imported: 15 New community cases in the past week: 137 (23 unlinked) Active cases: 531 In hospitals: 241 (3 in ICU, 15 needing oxygen support) In community facilities: 290 Deaths: 32 Total discharged: 61,392 Discharged yesterday: 35 TOTAL CASES: 61,970

A 37-year-old cleaner who works part-time at Abba Maintenance Services was also added to the cluster, taking its total to nine.

Three more patients were added to the McDonald's delivery riders' cluster. They included a 33-year-old kitchen assistant at Pano Kato Grill, Pizza & Deli and a 21-year-old packer at DM Wines.

Two more new clusters with three cases each were added by MOH as well.

The first is linked to a 74-year-old retiree who was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Monday.

The second is linked to a 59-year-old woman who works at Mary Fashion and Trading and was confirmed to have the virus on May 19.

Of the 15 new community cases, eight had already been quarantined.

Separately, MOH has closed the clusters at the National University of Singapore and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority as there have been no cases linked to them for the past 28 days.

There are currently 36 open clusters in Singapore. There were 15 imported cases placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

The 30 new cases take the number of cases in Singapore to 61,970.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has fallen from 196 two weeks ago to 137 in the past week.

Unlinked cases in the community have also decreased from 46 to 23 over the same period.

With 35 patients discharged yesterday, 61,392 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 241 patients remain in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit, while 290 are recuperating in community facilities.