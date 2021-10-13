Deliveroo to help 200 riders buy electric bicycles by paying up to half the cost

Deliveroo Singapore will sponsor up to 50 per cent of the cost of a new power-assisted bicycle (PAB) to ease the financial burden on 200 riders looking to upgrade their vehicles.

The food delivery company announced the pilot initiative, known as the Power-Assisted Bicycle Upgrading Subsidy Scheme, yesterday.

The programme will enable walkers and cyclists to convert their mode of delivery to electric bicycles so that they can increase their earnings by making more deliveries in a shorter time.

This month, 200 riders will be invited to join the scheme.

Deliveroo will pay for up to 50 per cent, with a $500 cap, of selected Land Transport Authority-compliant PAB models from two suppliers, Mobot and Falcon PEV.

Deliveroo rider Ong Zhi Hao, 29, could not afford an electric bicycle on his own.

"Now, with my savings coupled with Deliveroo's help, I am glad to be able to upgrade to a PAB to deliver more orders to customers and boost my income in a safe manner," he said.

The $100,000 initiative is funded by Deliveroo Singapore's global community fund.

The shortlisted riders will be able to purchase new e-bicycles suitable for food delivery or upgrade from non-powered bicycles.

The partner suppliers will offer these riders exclusive discounts and freebies.

The programme is in line with Singapore's vision to have all vehicles run on cleaner energy by 2040, said Deliveroo.

Ms Sarah Tan, general manager of Deliveroo Singapore, said: "Depending on the model and specifications, vehicles such as power-assisted bicycles can be expensive and cost about $700 to $1,800.

"We hope that with this new subsidy scheme, we are able to help our Deliveroo riders ease their financial burden and earn more within the hour through more deliveries fulfilled."