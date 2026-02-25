Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Delivery platform Deliveroo will exit the Singapore market on March 4, it said in a statement on its website on Feb 25.

“This is a difficult decision and follows a review of country-specific conditions, and our focus on investing where we see the clearest path to sustainable scale and long-term leadership,” it added.

Deliveroo chief executive Miki Kuusi, who is also head of DoorDash International, said: “Over the last 11 years we have been proud to help shape food delivery in Singapore, giving consumers access to a wide variety of restaurant and grocery partners.

“To all the employees, customers, partners and riders who have been on this journey with us and supported us along this journey – thank you.”

Deliveroo said it will work closely with local teams to support its customers, partners and riders through the transition. The platform will remain active until March 4.

In an e-mail to customers, Deliveroo Singapore said it made a “tough decision” in winding down its Singapore business.

“This was not an easy decision, and not one taken lightly. Our focus has always been on offering great value to customers, partners and our riders.

“Over the past 11 years in Singapore, we are proud of what we have achieved.”



Deliveroo said customers can use outstanding gift cards or unused credits before 3pm on March 4.

In an announcement published online on Feb 25, the company said Deliveroo riders can continue to deliver orders until 3pm on March 4.

Fees will be processed as normal on March 4 and any outstanding fees or incentives will be paid on March 10.

DoorDash, which owns Deliveroo and another delivery platform Wolt, said on Feb 25 that it will be exiting Qatar, Japan and Uzbekistan as well.

Deliveroo has appointed Kroll as liquidator to manage the closure of the business in Singapore.