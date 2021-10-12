Deliveroo Singapore to help 200 riders upgrade to e-bicycles by sponsoring up to 50% of costs

SINGAPORE - Deliveroo Singapore will sponsor up to 50 per cent of the cost of a new power-assisted bicycle (PAB) to ease the financial burden of 200 riders looking to upgrade their vehicles.

The food delivery company announced the pilot of this initiative, known as the Power-Assisted Bicycle Upgrading Subsidy Scheme, on Tuesday (Oct 12).

The programme will enable walkers and cyclists to convert their mode of delivery to an electric bicycle so that they can increase their earnings by making more deliveries in a shorter time.

In October, 200 riders will be invited to join the scheme. Deliveroo will pay for up to 50 per cent, with a $500 cap, of selected Land Transport Authority-compliant PAB models from two suppliers, Mobot and Falcon PEV.

Mr Ong Zhi Hao, 29, a Deliveroo rider who will be taking part in the subsidy scheme, said he did not have the financial means to purchase an electric bicycle.

"Now, with my savings coupled with Deliveroo's help, I am glad to be able to upgrade to a PAB to deliver more orders to customers and boost my income in a safe manner," he said.

The $100,000 initiative is funded by Deliveroo Singapore's global community fund.

The shortlisted riders will be able to purchase new e-bicycles suitable for food delivery or upgrade from non-powered bicycles. The partner suppliers will offer exclusive discounts and freebies to these riders.

The programme is in line with Singapore's vision to have all vehicles run on cleaner energy by 2040, said Deliveroo in its statement.

Ms Sarah Tan, general manager of Deliveroo Singapore, said: "Depending on the model and specifications, vehicles such as power-assisted bicycles can be expensive and cost about $700 to $1,800. We hope that with this new subsidy scheme, we are able to help our Deliveroo riders ease their financial burden and earn more within the hour through more deliveries fulfilled."