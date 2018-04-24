Deliveroo launches new central kitchen with self-collect option

Self-collection is now possible at Deliveroo's new central kitchen, a first by a food delivery service provider in Singapore.

Deliveroo Editions 2, which opened yesterday, is located in Lavender Street and features seven restaurants which dispatch food to Deliveroo's online customers and now also allow customers to pick up their meals in person with the new "click and collect" option.

They can also eat in the 20-seat dining space provided.

Rival Foodpanda launched a similar operation with a dine-in option last month - Favourites by Foodpanda - in Woodlands, though it has yet to roll out a self-collection feature. The company plans to open two to three more outlets this year.

Editions 2, based at the office and retail building CT Hub 2, is Deliveroo's second multi-restaurant kitchen and is 11/2 times the size of the 2,110 sq ft Deliveroo Editions in Katong, which opened last year.

It includes three restaurants which feature in Katong - Kurry Korner, Aloha Poke and Blu Kouzina - plus four new ones: Streets of Saigon, Da Paolo Pizza Bar, Wolf Burgers and Dosirak.

The new "click and collect" option is also a first for Deliveroo Editions worldwide, and gives customers the option of picking up their orders directly without having to pay a delivery charge. Customers also have a dine-in option, previously not available at the first site in Katong.

600% Jump in delivery revenue for restaurant partners New Ubin Seafood and Blu Kouzina since Deliveroo's first multi-restaurant kitchen in Katong was launched.

Unlike with a conventional dine-in restaurant, there are no waiters and customers must place orders online, even if they are there in person.

Mr Ashwin Purushottam, Deliveroo's head of special projects and Editions for Singapore, said Editions 2 has retained some of the restaurants from its predecessor to help them expand their business and "experiment with new menus".

Kurry Korner, a Punjabi restaurant, used feedback from data provided by Deliveroo on top-performing menu items to launch a new Indian-Chinese menu.

Raw fish salad bar Aloha Poke also plans to launch a new menu.

Ms Jacinta Lee, marketing manager and co-founder of Streets of Saigon said: "As Editions is a delivery-only kitchen, we have significantly lower manpower needs as compared to a brick-and-mortar restaurant. We don't need a cashier and front of house staff."

Deliveroo's chief executive and co-founder Will Shu said restaurants at the new outlet "can expect higher profits" than at their brick-and-mortar outlets. Since the Katong venture launched, restaurant partners New Ubin Seafood and Blu Kouzina have seen their delivery revenue increase by nearly 600 per cent.

Like Foodpanda, Mr Shu confirmed that Deliveroo plans to open more central kitchens here soon.

With UberEats exiting the market, Foodpanda stepped in as the sole food delivery firm in e-commerce giant Lazada's LiveUp programme, a lifestyle membership scheme offering discounts from e-retailers.