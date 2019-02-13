Deliveroo customers upset over 'surprise' fees

SINGAPORE - Customers who placed an order on Deliveroo recently might have noticed a new fee or two during checkout.

Less than six months after it removed its minimum spend of $12 across most of the heartland neighbourhoods it services, Deliveroo has quietly reintroduced it in the form of a "small order fee", which customers say can go up to $5 for orders under $10 and is applicable island-wide.

Deliveroo Plus subscribers, who pay a monthly fee for unlimited free delivery, have also begun to notice a small "service fee" applied to their orders, they told The Straits Times.

Some customers of the food delivery service are upset that they did not receive any e-mail or in-app notice of the new fees, which began in January.

Researcher Allan Dong, who lives in Hougang, one of the neighbourhoods that had its minimum order removed in August last year, said he first noticed a $1 add-on fee to an order in mid-January. A few days later when he ordered a dish of chicken glutinous rice for $4.80, a $5 "surcharge for orders under $10" was listed at checkout.

On another occasion, a "service fee" of 36 cents was added to his order of $16.30.

Mr Dong, 39, who uses food delivery services five times a week, showed The Straits Times a screenshot of his e-mail exchange with a Deliveroo customer service representative, who said that a minimum charge of $10 now applies to all zones.

"This is a major change on our system and we are not able to inform every individual, individually," the representative wrote.



Mr Dong, who signed up for Deliveroo Plus in January, said he cancelled the subscription two weeks later.

"I just found them doing business in a very unethical way... they can use e-mail to inform us to subscribe to their service, but they don't bother to inform us about this major change?"

IT freelancer Nax Chua noted that the Deliveroo app stores credit card details, making placing an order as simple as a few taps.

"Some customers may not even notice (the fees) and pay for the order," said Mr Chua, 39.

"If they want to charge, at least be upfront with their customers... not wait until we try to place an order and get surprised by the unknown surcharges," he added.



Despite paying $10.90 a month for unlimited free delivery through Deliveroo Plus, Ms Jane Tan found a $1 delivery fee applied to an order in January. She was later told that the charge was actually for failing to meet a $10 minimum order requirement. PHOTO: SCREENSHOT COURTESY OF JANE TAN



Ms Jane Tan, who works in a bank, said that the unlimited free delivery service offered by Deliveroo Plus appealed to residents of neighbourhoods without the minimum order requirement, such as herself.

Deliveroo announced it was waiving the minimum spend for 19 neighbourhoods as well as orders in the Central Business District placed before 6pm last August.

Ms Tan, who lives in Choa Chu Kang, said she found a $1 delivery charge on the bill for an order last month, which was "odd since Deliveroo Plus members should not be charged with delivery fees".

A member of Deliveroo's customer service told her that the charge was actually for failing to meet a $10 minimum order requirement, but could not provide more details.

Two weeks later, a $5 small order fee was applied to another order, "which was bewildering", said Ms Tan, 34, who has since cancelled her subscription.



Mr Allan Dong found a $5 “surcharge for orders under $10” listed when placing an order through Deliveroo in January, despite the fact that Deliveroo announced the removal of minimum order charges in 19 neighbourhoods including his in Hougang less than six months ago. PHOTO: SCREENSHOT COURTESY OF ALLAN DONG



Mr Siddharth Shanker, general manager for Deliveroo Singapore, said in response to queries that the "variable fees" are tied to the service's expansion.

Deliveroo, which currently has about 6,000 riders and 4,500 restaurant partners here, plans to increase the pool by 2,000 riders and 5,000 restaurant partners by the end of the year.

Its growth thus far has enabled customers to order from farther afield and from a wider choice of restaurants.

Mr Shanker also said that while Deliveroo's fee structure is subject to change, the firm is completely transparent.

"Customers have full visibility to all pricings as they go through the app and check out their orders. There are also icons in app explaining what each cost is," he said.



Several Deliveroo customers have found a service fee applied to their orders in recent weeks. PHOTO: SCREENSHOT COURTESY OF ALLAN DONG



To help cover its expansion in Singapore, Deliveroo has introduced a "small service fee" which applies to all customers while orders which do not meet a certain value will incur a "small order fee", said Mr Shanker, who did not respond to queries on how much the fees are, when they were introduced and what constitutes a small order.

While existing Deliveroo Plus members will continue to pay $10.90 a month, new subscribers will pay $14.90 a month with a free one-week trial, he said. Service fees and small order fees are still applicable to these customers.

The Consumers Association of Singapore's executive director Loy York Jiun said that businesses have the right to set their own prices, including any additional fees, for their goods and services.

"However, it is important for businesses to be fair and transparent in their pricing. Any material change in prices or introduction of additional fees should be clearly communicated to their customers at the earliest possible instance," he said.

Consumers have the right to terminate their subscription and request a refund if they do not agree with the change in terms and conditions or additional fees, Mr Loy added.