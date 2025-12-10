Straitstimes.com header logo

S’poreans advised to defer travel to Thai-Cambodian border conflict areas: MFA

A Thai army self-propelled howitzer moves during clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province, Thailand, on Dec 9.

A Thai Army self-propelled howitzer on the move amid clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province, Thailand, on Dec 9.

PHOTO: EPA

Gabrielle Andres

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to conflict areas in the

Thai-Cambodian border regions

, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Dec 10.

Singaporeans in Cambodia and Thailand should monitor news from official sources closely, heed the local government’s advice and remain vigilant for personal safety, the ministry added in a media reply.

Thailand

launched air strikes along its border with Cambodia

on Dec 8 amid renewed fighting in the disputed areas, threatening

a ceasefire

 brokered by US President Donald Trump in July.

The strikes followed back-and-forth accusations over the weekend of firing across the border, with hundreds of thousands of people from border areas evacuated.

Fatalities and injuries have been reported on both sides.

A ministry spokesman said: “Singapore is deeply concerned by the recent resumption of clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border and the reports of casualties on both sides.

“We call on both countries to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiations, following the spirit and principles of the Joint Declaration. This is important for the long-term relationship between Cambodia and Thailand, and the broader interests of ASEAN.”

MFA also strongly encouraged Singaporeans in or travelling to Cambodia and Thailand to register online at

https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg

if they have not done so.

Singaporeans in Cambodia and Thailand who require consular assistance should contact the respective Singapore embassies in Phnom Penh or Bangkok, or the ministry’s 24-hour Duty Office:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Address: 129 Norodom Boulevard, Sangkat Chaktomuk, Khan Daun Penh, 120207 Phnom Penh

Tel: +855-23-221-875

Emergency tel: +855-97-701-7371

E-mail:

singemb_pnh@mfa.sg

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Bangkok, Thailand

Address: 129 South Sathorn Road, Thung Maha Mek, Sathorn, Bangkok 10120

Tel: +66-2-348-6700

Emergency tel: +66-81-844-3580

E-mail:

singemb_bkk@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Tel: +65-6379-8800 / +65-6379-8855

E-mail:

mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

