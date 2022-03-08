Defence Minister Ng on 3-day trip to Saudi Arabia

SINGAPORE - Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen is on a 3-day trip to Saudi Arabia for the inaugural World Defense Show (WDS), which showcases latest technological developments from participants around the world.

During the trip, he met former Director-General of Saudi Arabia's General Intelligence Directorate and Chairman of King Faisal Foundation's Centre for Research and Islamic Studies Prince Turki Al Faisal Al Saud.

"During their meeting, Dr Ng and His Royal Highness reaffirmed the friendly and warm bilateral relations between Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

"Both sides exchanged views on global and regional geopolitical developments. They reaffirmed the importance of multilateralism and the need for all countries to work together to address common security challenges," said Singapore's Ministry of Defence in a statement on Tuesday (March 8).

Dr Ng is currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and will be there until March 9.

On Monday, Dr Ng met participating companies from Singapore at the defense show, which was organised by Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries and supported by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense.

Dr Ng also visited the Al-Faisal Museum for Arab-Islamic Art, which showcases heritage collections such as rare manuscripts and Arab-Islamic art.