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Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing to make working visit to Jakarta from July 14 to 15

Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing will launch the Indonesia-Singapore Defence Alumni initiative with his Indonesian counterpart, General Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin.

SINGAPORE – Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing will make a working visit to Jakarta from July 14 to 15.

While there, he will launch the Indonesia-Singapore Defence Alumni initiative with his counterpart, General Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a statement on July 13.

Singapore’s Chief of Defence Force , Vice-Admiral Aaron Beng, and his Indonesian counterpart, General Agus Subiyanto, will also participate in the launch as co-presidents of the alumni.

MINDEF said the initiative brings together officers from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Indonesian National Defence Forces (TNI) who have worked together or completed a study stint in Singapore and Indonesia.

It aims to maintain the personal relationships forged through these shared experiences and strengthen the bilateral defence relationship between Singapore and Indonesia, MINDEF added.

Chan will also attend an SAF Day reception and meet other leaders in the Indonesian government.

His visit underscores the strong and longstanding defence ties between Singapore and Indonesia, MINDEF added.

In 2027, the two countries will mark 60 years of diplomatic relations.